Ammunition company moving its U.S. headquarters to Georgia, bringing jobs

An ammunition manufacturer is relocating its U.S. headquarters to Chatham County.

Norma Precision Ammunition is a subsidiary of the leading European ammunition manufacturer RUAG Ammotec.

The Swiss-based company says it develops and produces high-end ammunition for sports shooters, special operations forces, and peace officers worldwide.

“With their facilities in close proximity to the Port of Savannah – the top port for U.S. exports – and our highly-skilled pool of talent, I’m confident that RUAG Ammotec will be very pleased with their decision to invest in the Peach State,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

“I am pleased with all that Georgia has to offer our company. I am confident that with our relocation, we have chosen the right community to partner with to ensure mutual long-term success,” added President and CEO of RUAG Ammotec Christoph Eisenhardt.

RUAG Ammotec has operations in 12 different countries. The company says in 2021, Norma Precision Ammunition imported over 400 containers of ammunition from factories in Europe, while also delivering over 30 million cartridges of ammunition made in the U.S.

The state says Georgia has become one of the country’s top 10 states for firearm manufacturing, according to National Shooting Sports Foundation data.

Norma Precision Ammunition is located along Prosperity Drive in Garden City. The company says it is currently hiring for advanced manufacturing, distribution, management, and sales opportunities. You can visit www.NormaShooting.com for additional information.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/ammunition-company-moving-u-headquarters-175718079.html