DO YOU GET IT NOW?! 👇
At the WEF meeting they now say that countries have to sign up to the WHO pandemic treaty to be prepared for "Disease X".
It's all about TOTAL control.pic.twitter.com/hDNTG7u2ML
— PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 17, 2024
