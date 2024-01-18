The UN Chief unleashes on the People and Businesses that will NOT comply with a ‘Global Governance’. “They’re narrow-minded…”
Shut up, Nazi. No one voted for this.
Another win for the Conspiracy Theorists. pic.twitter.com/CAVkZggJqb
— Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) January 17, 2024
One thought on “The UN Chief unleashes on the People and Businesses that will NOT comply with a ‘Global Governance’. “They’re narrow-minded…””
So he says that those of us opposing ‘global governance’ (aka tyranny and oppression) are ‘narrow-minded.’ He must know we oppose that governance because our minds are wide, the opposite of ‘narrow.’ How else could they accommodate freedom?
He’s another begger, begging for our trust, but few of us have Stockholm Syndrome. No trust or love for demons and deceivers.
.