BANK SCAM in CHINA – $6 Billion In Deposits Vanished From Banks in China. 400k People Are Left with Nothing

Investment Watch

$6 Billion In Deposits Vanished From Banks in China
>400k people are left with nothing 
>protest in front of the bank to get their money back
>get beaten by plan-cloth pigs
>health status suddenly turns “red” in their health passport – meaning they can’t partake in society because “muh Covid”
This is a reminder to buy a safe for all your cash and life savings.

Investment Watch

One thought on “BANK SCAM in CHINA – $6 Billion In Deposits Vanished From Banks in China. 400k People Are Left with Nothing

  1. $6 Billion is just a hop, a skip, and a jump from 6 Million, no?

    What ever will 1.4 Billion people do?!!

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*