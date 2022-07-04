700 Million Worldwide Will Die from COVID-19 Vaxx by 2028 — Dr. David Martin

Global Research – by Alexandra Bruce

Dr David Martin joins Greg Hunter, who refers to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla’s recent threats to sue anti-vaxxers for “misinformation” and he asks Dr Martin if he thinks the vaccine manufacturers, the FDA, the NIH and the CDC are going to get away with their mass genocide?

Dr Martin replies that they will not get away with it and he explains the reason why we don’t see Pfizer or Moderna suing people like him, who are disclosing information that is material to criminal cases against them is because in order to prove defamation or libel, “You actually have to show the evidence that what we said was not true and the problem is, 100% of the evidence that we talk about is true.

“So, the cool thing is, they can threaten all they want, the bad news is they would have to disclose things that I can guarantee you they will never, ever disclose – and in fact, the shoe is on the other foot.

“As you probably know, we filed the very first federal case against the President [Biden], against CMS and against the Department of Health and Human Services in Utah, back in March. Oral arguments for that case are on July the 6th and we are not only not going to be sued for any libel or misinformation, we are actually holding people criminally accountable for their domestic terrorism, their crimes against humanity and the story of the coronavirus weaponization that goes back to 1998.”

Greg refers to the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have been killed and maimed by the bioweapons of COVID-19 and its “vaccine” and he asks if it’s going to get worse?

Dr Martin answers in the affirmative, saying, “The fact is, when you inject mRNA into a human being, which is what the current manipulations are, that mRNA makes the human body produce a scheduled toxin – and by ‘scheduled toxin’, I mean the spike protein modeled after the coronavirus spike protein and we need to be clear on the fact that by all of their own admission, the spike protein that the injection manufactures is a computer-simulation of a chimera of the spike protein of coronavirus.

“It is, in fact not a coronavirus vaccine, it is a spike protein instruction to make the human body produce a toxin – and that toxin has been scheduled as a known ‘biologic agent of concern’ with respect to biological weapons for the last, now decade and a half.

“The fact of the matter is the injections are an act of bioweapons and bioterrorism, they are not a public health measure and the facts are very simple: this was premeditated, this was actually an action taken specifically, as disclosed in 2015 at the National Academy of Sciences when Peter Daszak, who is the money-launderer in chief, the guy who sent money over to the Wuhan labs in China during the gain-of-function moratorium, when he made the statement, as I’ve repeated many, many times – and I’ll go ahead and read it for your audience:

“‘To sustain beyond the crisis, we need to increase the public understanding for the need for medical counter measures, such as a pan coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media and the economics will follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will follow if they see profit at the end of the process.’

“Peter Daszak, in 2015 actually stated that this entire exercise was a campaign of domestic terror to get the public to accept a universal vaccine platform using a known biological weapon – and that is their own words, not my interpretation.”

Dr Martin reminds us that, “In 2011, when the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Chinese CDC, the Wellcome Trust – Jeremy Farrar at the Welcome Trust – and others published ‘The Decade of Vaccination’, back in 2011, their stated objective was a population reduction of 15% of the world’s population.

“Put that in perspective. That’s about 700 million people dead…

“Ralph Baric published a paper in which he said the Wuhan Institute of Virology Virus 1 Coronavirus was quote, ‘Poised for human emergence,’ endquote.

“So they knew this all along, They knew it was a bioweapon since 2005. They knew it was effective at taking out populations, harming populations, intimidating and coercing populations and they did that all very intentionally for the purpose of destroying humanity…

“By their own estimate, they’re looking for 700 million people [dead] globally and that would put the US participation in that, certainly, as a pro-rata of injected population somewhere between 75 and 100 million people [dead]…

“By 2028, we have a tiny glitch on the horizon, which is the illiquidity of the Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid programs, so the fewer people who are recipients of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, the better. Not surprisingly, it’s probably one of the motivations that led to the recommendation that people over the age of 65 were the first ones getting injected.”

There’s lots more, here, including the impact of forced vaccination of healthcare workers and airline pilots is beginning to have and he dispels the disinformation of the Government, NewsGuard and others about the vaxx not being capable of altering our genome, saying, “This is proven in their own data that the mRNA has the capacity to write into the DNA of the human and as such, the longterm effects are not going to merely be symptomatic. The longterm effects are going to be the human genome of injected individuals is going to be altered…

“Ten years of their own data showed that it did and that is published data. That is incontrovertible, it is their data, not mine.

“And by the way, for those people who doubt, they need to go look at that project, Darwinian Chemical Systems, the National Science Foundation funded it and it was the grant that gave birth to the company that we now know as Moderna.

“There is no question that they succeeded in getting mRNA to write-in to DNA. That is the reason why the company was started.”

In other words, everybody who got a shot – even one shot – now has changed DNA and Dr Martin believes that some of the adverse effects we are seeing is coming from the abnormal fold variations of chromosomes resulting from the jabs.

As usual, Dr Martin is superbly informed and articulate and this is yet another interview with him that is not to be missed.