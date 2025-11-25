⚡️🇺🇸JUST IN:
Bari Weiss says she’ll use her new CBS News role to “redraw the lines of acceptable debate,” pushing out voices like Hasan Piker, Tucker Carlson, and Nick Fuentes and elevating “charismatic” figures like Alan Dershowitz and Dana Loesch who she claims represent… pic.twitter.com/7W7B4EwDDI
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) November 25, 2025
2 thoughts on “Bari Weiss says she’ll use her new CBS News role to “redraw the lines of acceptable debate,” pushing out voices like Hasan Piker, Tucker Carlson, and Nick Fuentes and elevating “charismatic” figures like Alan Dershowitz and Dana Loesch who she claims represent “where the vast majority of Americans actually are.””
Man oh man, is she trying to program us or what?!! Why doesn’t she just come out and say, “Please all be the same, please think the same, please act the same? Says she believes in freedom and a “right to know what’s going on in the world,” but she wants to shut out those voices who would actually tell us about it, those voices that upset the apple cart, go against the tide, buck the system. Those urgent and important voices that expose the lies, the genocides, the theft of all that belongs to the people. She wants us back to “normalcy,” which really is code for COLLECTIVE CONSENSUS!!
Dream on lady. We’ll think for ourselves, decide for ourselves, act on our own volition, and no group-think will influence any free INDIVIDUAL. Your 75% are robots, sheep, spineless, complicit. Unless they/we work to end EVIL it will continue on unabated. She craves only “people who are on the center right and on the center left,” having no idea that most of humanity’s greatest achievements came from those out on the fringe, from extremists who dared to think beyond the mass agreements. If you stifle that, you stifle evolution.
Ms Weiss, go crawl back into your pampered life where delusion sleeps with corruption. The Bill of Rights will cripple your “normalcy” and grant real freedom to your “75%.” If you stay too close to the center of the tree, you’ll never be able to enjoy the fruits that the outer branches deliver.
The phrase “go out on a limb” is not just for cherry-pickers.
.
Wanna take a guess of Bari’s net worth?:
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-e&q=Bari+Weiss+net+worth
.