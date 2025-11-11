Benjamin Netanyahu is now being accused of bearing responsibility for the October 7th terrorist attack in Israel and for allegedly funding Hamas.
Israeli Knesset member Naama Lazimi claims Netanyahu issued a stand-down order and ignored key security protocols before the attack.… pic.twitter.com/npKj8QIW0z
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) November 10, 2025
Well, she sure is looking through her own lens. Good that she’s seeing what he did to his own people, but wait, in all she voiced to accuse Bibi of, what did she happen to leave out? Oh, that’s right: GENOCIDING INNOCENT PALESTINIANS. No elaboration on the bombing of schools and hospitals, the burning alive of some who were sleeping in supposedly “safe tents.” The blocking of aid to the thirsty, the hungry, the homeless, the wounded. The killing of journalists, and others who tried to report the inhumane crimes. And the bombing of sacred, ancient sites, beloved by many around the world. And so many, many more atrocities. These are what she left out.
And oh yeah, what a sly attempt at making Trump the hero of the “hostage” release. Surely she knows Trump put everything Bibi needed into Bibi’s pocket. So we have this embedded Trump commercial, all to sway the world to accept him as a great man.
And now we read that YouTube has scrubbed over 700 vids that documented the heinous war crimes in Gaza. BURYING EVIDENCE!! As they’ve done so many other times throughout history. Whisk, it’s gone, and we endure war after war while they steal everything from the good people of the world. Whisk!!
