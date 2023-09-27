Biden Administration Orders American Airlines to Reinstate Contact Tracing

By Influencers – Vigilant News

The Biden administration has reimplemented contact tracing for citizens returning to the United States, a source attempting to enter the country via a major US-based airline has confirmed.

The alarming discovery came from an Infowars staff family member trying to fly back to the United States from the Mexican city of Puerto Vallarta.

The source wishes to remain anonymous.

While attempting to check in to the return flight 17 hours before takeoff, the source was met with a prompt that said contact tracing must be completed before advancing.

Furthermore, the source was given a contact tracing submission form titled “Mandatory information for U.S. entry.”

“The U.S. Government requires each passenger flying to the United States to provide complete and accurate contact information,” said the submission form. “Complete the contact tracing form now or you won’t be allowed to check-in or board your flight.”

The source was then asked to acknowledge multiple statements in a provided digital document.

The document stressed that failure to comply may lead to “criminal penalties.”

“As a U.S. Government requirement, passengers must provide complete and accurate contact information. Failure to do so may subject the passenger or their authorized representative to criminal penalties… Willingly giving false or misleading information to the government may result in criminal penalties…”

The document then provided estimates on how much time procuring contact tracing information should take.

“Public reporting burden of this collection of information is estimated to average 2 minutes per response, including the time for reviewing instructions, searching existing data sources, gathering and maintaining the data needed, and completing and reviewing the collection of information.”

The document’s “Privacy Act Statement” explained that the gathering of contact tracing information is required by the CDC and provided details on what the agency plans to do with the information. (Emphasis ours)

“The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires airlines and other aircraft operators to collect this information… Providing this information is mandatory for all passengers arriving by aircraft into the United States. Passengers are required to provide complete and accurate information, and failure to do so may lead to other consequences, including criminal penalties.

CDC will use this information to help prevent the introduction, transmission, and spread of communicable diseases by performing contact tracing investigations and notifying exposed individuals and public health authorities, and for health education, treatment, prophylaxis, or other appropriate public health interventions, including the implementation of travel restrictions.

CDC will only disclose information from the system outside the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as the Privacy Act Permits, including in accordance with the routine uses published for this system in the Federal Register, and as authorized by law.”

It’s important to note that the Biden administration originally put these Covid restrictions into place but is only now enforcing it.

This type of selective enforcement of policies already on the books is exactly how the White House can reintroduce restrictions quietly and at a calculated pace.

Remember just weeks ago when White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mentioned that Biden will be wearing a mask indoors to stay “in alignment with CDC guidance as has been the practice in the past.”

Most importantly, a U.S. citizen having to fill out such a form brings to mind the current invasion of illegals on Biden’s wide-open southern border – an invasion where illegals don’t have to take any shots or undergo such scrutiny.

Recall back when Fox News’ Peter Doocey grilled then Press Secretary Jen Psaki on why people who fly into the country are held to a different standard than the hordes walking across the border.

“It’s not the same thing,” said Psaki. Watch:

Notably, the timing of this incident is in sync with the forecast of Infowars’ mid-August exclusive that said whistleblowers in the TSA and Border Patrol raised the alarm that the Biden administration was setting the stage for full Covid lockdowns that would begin with incremental restrictions.

In the article, Infowars made it clear that the new rollout’s timing is ideal for the embattled Biden administration to put the country back in a state of civil emergency and even martial law to further divide and confuse the public and move forward with the greatest election meddling in history.

Contact tracing is the lynchpin of the globalists’ cashless society system they are creating.

Infowars believes that the protocol endured by our source is an affirmation of our previous reporting and a significant move by the globalists to install similar means of control like social credit scores, Central Bank Digital Currencies, and universal basic income.