Bill Maher always says that religious extremists are dangerous, but when they’re Zionist, he defends them https://t.co/3pKrEC2LMQ
— Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) September 26, 2024
2 thoughts on “Bill Maher always says that religious extremists are dangerous, but when they’re Zionist, he defends them”
They’re so desperate to brainwash us, to get us to embrace the genocide of innocents. They think we have unhealthy brains that can’t see lie from truth. We know their wars are money wars and wars to steal what rightfully belongs to others, be it land or resouces, not to mention culture. Let their desperation keep revealing their ugliness of soul, with Kamala and Trump saying all the right words to try and convince us who is more moral than the other while both are totally IMMORAL. And fk Bill Maher. The ninth circle has a special seat reserved for him.
jew-speak: Excerpts from what Trump’s son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner wrote yesterday, 9/28/24:
“Israel now finds itself with the threat from Gaza mostly neutralized and the opportunity to neutralize Hezbollah in the north. It’s unfortunate how we got here but maybe there can be a silver lining in the end. Anyone who has been calling for a ceasefire in the North is wrong. There is no going back for Israel. They cannot afford now to not finish the job and completely dismantle the arsenal that has been aimed at them. They will never get another chance.”
“I have been hearing some amazing stories about how Israel has been collecting intelligence over the past 10 months with some brilliant technology and crowdsourcing initiatives.”
“The main issue between Lebanon and Israel is Iran.”
“The right move now for America would be to tell Israel to finish the job. It’s long overdue. And it’s not only Israel’s fight.”
“Israel has to finish the job. Now. She cannot stop.”
.