Posted: January 20, 2022 Categories: Videos Billionaire WEALTH TRANSFER – How The Super Rich Legally Rob You Russell Brand Aug 9, 2021 • America's super rich are borrowing their way to ever more fortunes. How? Tax breaks. Who pays the price? You, of course!
One thought on “Billionaire WEALTH TRANSFER – How The Super Rich Legally Rob You”
F*ck Russel Brand! This filthy ex-junkie commie makes more millions off talking about “conspiracy” topics on Youtube now than he ever did with his sh*tty standup or acting. He’s laughing all the way to the bank as gullible “newly-awoken” viewers flock to watch his youtube “gig”. Don’t be fooled by this absolute c*nt! He’ll tell you everything you want to hear as long as the $ keep flowing in.