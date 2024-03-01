Blaze Media Investigative Journalist @TPC4USA has now been taken into FBI custody for his J6 reporting
Watch: pic.twitter.com/OF9WVh26ER
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 1, 2024
Posted: March 1, 2024
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Blaze Media Investigative Journalist @TPC4USA has now been taken into FBI custody for his J6 reporting”
Communism no longer feels it necessary to hide its doings, but that just might be its undoing.
.