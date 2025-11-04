BREAKING: Bomb threats called into at least 7 NJ polling places on Election Day, multiple locations closed across the state

By Thomas Stevenson – The Postmillennial

There have been at least seven bomb threats made at schools and polling locations across New Jersey on Election Day, prompting closures. However, locations have been secure. New Jerseyans head to the polls on Tuesday to elect their next governor after a tough race between Democrat Mikie Sherrill and GOP nominee Jack Ciattarelli.

Threats have been sent to at least 7 counties, including in Bergen County, Essex County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County. Passaic County.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said of the bomb threats, “Voters should continue to have confidence that they can cast their ballot without fear of intimidation, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure a free, fair, and secure election. Make no mistake: We will not tolerate any attempts to interfere with our elections, and we will swiftly hold accountable anyone who seeks to interfere with the safety or security of our electoral process.”

Polling locations at School 2 and School 10 in Patterson were shut down after the bomb threats were received. There were other locations that also got bomb threats, according to News 12 New Jersey.

In Hackensack, police said that a high school employee reported that there was a safety threat a little before 6 am, leading to a K9 unit conducting a sweep of the site. Polls reopened at that location about 7:30 am.

Police in Ridgewood also said that there was a bomb threat made at Somerville Elementary, leading to a closure of the public schools in the city. However, the building are open for voting.

Officials closed down Avanel Middle School as a result of “an active law enforcement investigation” in Middlesex County. Voters were relocated to Woodbine Avenue Elementary School. There was a polling location in Lake Como that was also moved because of a similar threat. The mayor of Passaic, Hector Lora, said there were also threats in his city.