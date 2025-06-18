House Republican, Democrat move to limit Trump from entering Iran war

By Andrew Solender – Axios

Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) plan to introduce a measure that would force President Trump to get approval to Congress to enter Israel’s conflict with Iran.

Why it matters: The rare bipartisan effort reflects long-running frustration among lawmakers in both parties with the executive branch’s growing power to wage war unilaterally.

Still, Republicans have proven largely reluctant to oppose Trump since he returned to office this year, making the war powers measure a longshot.

Driving the news: “This is not our war. But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution,” Massie said Monday in a post on X.

“I’m introducing a bipartisan War Powers Resolution tomorrow to prohibit our involvement,” he said. “I invite all members of Congress to cosponsor this resolution.”

Massie, a libertarian-minded isolationist, has been one of the few House Republicans willing to regularly break with Trump.

Khanna is co-leading the measure with Massie, the progressive California Democrat’s office told Axios.

State of play: Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) filed his own war powers resolution in the upper chamber on Monday, which would require congressional debate and a vote to authorize U.S. entry into the Israel-Iran conflict short of defending against imminent Iranian attacks.

“This resolution will ensure that if we decide to place our nation’s men and women in uniform into harm’s way, we will have a debate and vote on it in Congress,” Kaine said in a statement.

House members and senators can unilaterally force votes on war powers resolutions without support from leadership.

Zoom out: Massie’s announcement came as Trump left the G7 Summit early after warning Iranian civilians to “immediately evacuate Tehran,” Axios’ Barak Ravid reported.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said he was departing “because of what’s going on in the Middle East,” but did not offer further details.

White House spokesperson Alex Pfeiffer denied reports that the U.S. had attacked Iran, saying that American forces “are maintaining their defensive posture, and that has not changed.”