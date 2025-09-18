BREAKING: Five police officers shot, 3 dead in York County, Pennsylvania

By The Post Millennial

Five law enforcement officers were shot Wednesday in York County, Pennsylvania, while attempting to serve a warrant. Three have died from injuries and the other two were wounded.

According to NBC 10 Philadelphia, “the officers were in Codorus Township following up on a domestic investigation that began Tuesday.”

“There are simply no words I can offer to assuage the grief that this community has experienced,” Col. Christopher Paris said.

Authorities said the officers were shot by a suspect while serving the warrant. The suspect is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials ordered a shelter-in-place for the surrounding neighborhood as law enforcement secured the area. The lieutenant governor has urged residents to avoid the area, and Governor Josh Shapiro headed to the scene.

“This kind of violence isn’t OK,” the Govenor said. “We need to do better as a society. We need to help the people who think that picking up a gun, picking up a weapon is the answer to resolving disputes.