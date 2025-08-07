BREAKING: Fort Stewart shooting suspect identified as Sergeant Quornelius Radford

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

Authorities have identified the suspect accused of shooting five soldiers at Georgia’s Fort Stewart on Wednesday as 28-year-old Quornelius Radford, an automated logistics sergeant assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

Brigadier General John Lubas, commanding general of the Third Infantry Division, said that Radford has not been previously deployed to combat, and has been interviewed by the Army Criminal Investigation Division. Radford is in pre-trial confinement awaiting a charging decision by the Office of the Special Trial Counsel.

Lubas said that all five soldiers who were shot are in stable condition and are expected to recover. Three of the soldiers required surgical intervention at the hospital at Fort Stewart, and two were transported to Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Georgia for additional treatment.

Lubas said that the shooting was at Radford’s “place of duty” and involved his coworkers, and that Radford used a personal handgun. Soldiers in the area of the shooting were able to subdue Radford.

“I’d like to recognize and thank our army law enforcement and medical personnel and our partners from local, state and federal law enforcement and emergency services for their quick response and support. I would also like to thank the brave soldiers who immediately intervened and subdued the shooter. These soldiers, without a doubt, prevented further casualties,” said Lubas.