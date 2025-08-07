This post got 136k+ Likes in under 24 hours. Younger Americans say they have no future
“They tell us to stop eating out and rents $2,000 a month. Oh, save for retirement, and yet you can barely save for next week. Go buy a house, every house is half a million dollars”
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 7, 2025
We feel for the suffering of the Palestinians, and we feel for our own suffering which seems to increase every day in terms of the terrible world we are made to live in. Operation Planet Overtake. Let the way be opened to taking back what is rightfully ours. Let evil be dealt with by the effort of all who are able.
Henry, today is your birthday. I was reluctant to write “Happy Birthday” because “Happy” is hard to find these days. Anyone with open eyes knows that. But still, I’m glad you were born, one August 7th many years ago. I’m glad you built your life around integrity and conscience. And I’m ever so glad you have brought and are bringing the teaching of our Bill of Rights in an open platform for all to see and learn. It is the foundation for living free and decently. Health and strength to you, Henry. I know all your efforts are valuable and worthwhile, also motivational to all who want to throw off their chains. Friend, you are GREATLY appreciated.
