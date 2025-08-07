This post got 136k+ Likes in under 24 hours. Younger Americans say they have no future

“They tell us to stop eating out and rents $2,000 a month. Oh, save for retirement, and yet you can barely save for next week. Go buy a house, every house is half a million dollars”

“I'm not… pic.twitter.com/tAsi8ouvsM

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 7, 2025