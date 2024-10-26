🚨🇮🇷🇮🇱 BREAKING: IRAN is intercepting ISRAELI MISSILES with air missile defense systems. pic.twitter.com/3vhNeyGX0f
— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 26, 2024
One thought on "BREAKING: IRAN is intercepting ISRAELI MISSILES with air missile defense systems."
it’ll be interesting to see what kind of coverage we get if Iran is able to do any damage.. I’m not sure anyone is gonna actually attack those pieces of shit because in 75yrs they haven’t yet!! it ain’t because they’re “afraid of Us”.. it’s because they’re all aligned and have been from the start. there’s plenty of muscle in the middle east to wipe up that shithole before we could even get over there! but they just won’t.. that means it goes deeper than we know about.