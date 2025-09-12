BREAKING: Police respond to report of shots fired at UMass Boston

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

Shots were reportedly fired at the University of Massachusetts’ Boston campus on Thursday. Several safety alerts put out by the campus have urged students to avoid areas on campus, including the Residence Hall East Building and the Campus Center. An all-clear was issued shortly after 5 pm.

Per WCVB, shots were reported at 3:45 pm near 240 Morrissey Boulevard in the Dorchester neighborhood.

Massachusetts State Police said in a statement that they arrived on campus due to “an unconfirmed report of a shooting on campus,” per Mass Live.

Shortly before 5 pm, UMass Boston announced that all classes and activities scheduled for the evening have been cancelled as the police investigation remains ongoing.