BREAKING: Senator Tom Cotton asks Pete Hegseth "Do you support Israel's war in Gaza?"
Pete Hegseth: "I support Israel destroying and killing every last member of Hamas." pic.twitter.com/RKSrxVtU5z
— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 14, 2025
