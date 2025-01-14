“lsraeI should be presumed a terrorist state. They use the same rhetoric as the Germans in the Warschau Ghetto” ~ Polish Presidential candidate Grzegorz Braun

“lsraeI should be presumed a terrorist state. They use the same rhetoric as the Germans in the Warschau Ghetto” ~ Polish Presidential candidate Grzegorz Braun

pic.twitter.com/5H7Wcg8cFS — ADAM (@AdameMedia) January 14, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



