LGBTQ activist teacher in Missouri charged with child sex crimes

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

A Missouri high school teacher was taken into custody on child sex crime charges. Seth Brummond, 37, of Greenwood, has been accused of distributing and uploading at least 12 images of child pornography in recent months. He teaches at Lee’s Summit High School and was placed on administrative leave following his arrest, the school district said.