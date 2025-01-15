LGBTQ activist teacher in Missouri charged with child sex crimes

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial
A Missouri high school teacher was taken into custody on child sex crime charges. Seth Brummond, 37, of Greenwood, has been accused of distributing and uploading at least 12 images of child pornography in recent months. He teaches at Lee’s Summit High School and was placed on administrative leave following his arrest, the school district said.
Seth Brummond is being prosecuted by the federal government. Courtesy: Lee’s Summit Police Department
On September 8, 2024, Lee’s Summit police officers received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user had uploaded 12 videos of child pornography via the Kik Messenger application. The user was later identified as Brummond. Authorities initiated an investigation into Brummond and placed his home under surveillance on December 19 to serve federal search warrants, KSHB 41 News reported.
Brummond left his home in a vehicle around 6 am and officers followed. Police initiated a traffic stop and took Brummond into custody. Officers seized his iPhone and a computer tower that was located in the trunk of his car.
During an interview with detectives, Brummond allegedly confessed to using Kik for child pornography purposes. He reportedly told authorities that he knew it “was immoral and wrong to view and share” the images and videos.
In a statement to the network, the Lee’s Summit School District said Brummond has been placed on administrative leave. The district believes none of its students were involved in the allegations against Brummond, but encourages parents and guardians to contact the police if they have any concerns. He is no longer listed on the school’s website.
“These charges are serious and we are being fully responsive to this situation,” the district said. “Our focus right now is supporting the well-being of students who may be distressed by this news with counseling and community resources, in addition to making plans to ensure that learning is not disrupted when students return from winter break.”
Brummond describes himself on social media as a father, math teacher, and ally to minority groups.
He has posted several photos on social media showing support for the LGBTQ+ community.
This case was brought as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative to address the escalating epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.