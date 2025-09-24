BREAKING: Sniper fire at ICE facility in Dallas, multiple victims

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

A shooting was reported on Wednesday morning at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, Texas. Police sources told Fox 4 that the suspect had been on a nearby roof with a rifle.

Police have identified the suspect as a white male, and the sniper died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound carried out as agents approached him. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that there have been “multiple injuries and fatalities.”

Dallas Police said they responded at around 6:40 am local time to an “assist officer call” in the 8100 block of North Stemmons Freeway. “The preliminary investigation determined that a suspect opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building. Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene. The suspect is deceased.”

ICE told Fox News that this shooting was a “clear attack on ICE.” Sources said that the shooting occurred as agents were unloading detainees at the facility.

Vice President JD Vance wrote, “The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I’m praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families.”

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said that the bureau was at the scene. “The FBI is fully engaged, in conjunction with our state and federal law enforcement partners, at the crime scene in Dallas.”