BREAKING: The FBI has seized New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s phones relating to a federal corruption investigation
The investigation is reportedly looking into whether his campaign conspired with the Turkish government.
According to the New York Times, FBI agents climbed into… pic.twitter.com/BqWeXsdEOw
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 10, 2023
Posted: November 10, 2023
One thought on “BREAKING: The FBI has seized New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s phones relating to a federal corruption investigation”
well that’s weird!?! less than a month after he whined about not wanting any more invaders.. after a month of telling New Yorkers they need to house invaders.. he’s investigated for corruption??? one of 2 things will happen.. he will suicide or he will resign and be picked up as a lobbyist for some brilliant techno-joo company… of course the third option.. he writes a “whistleblower tell all” book.. I’m gonna throw up!!