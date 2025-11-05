BREAKING UPDATE: 3 dead in fiery UPS plane crash in Louisville

By Roberto Wakerell-Cruz – The Postmillennial

Emergency crews are on the scene in Louisville after a plane exploded on take off near the UPS Worldport facility on Tuesday evening. At least three people were killed in the crash. Injuries have been reported on the scene and there were two people reported missing from a nearby auto shop.

The plane burst into flames on the tarmac in Louisville after it did not appear to take flight. The plane had a full fuel tank, causing a large fire to spread.

MetroSafe confirmed that calls came in about an explosion in the area of Grade Lane and Fern Valley Road, close to the Ford Louisville Assembly Plant, reports WLKY. The plane was a MD-11, which is a 24-year-old plane.

A helicopter pilot took footage of the crash and then heavy clouds of black smoke that poured from the crash as it burned.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) and fire crews are responding, and investigators are working to confirm what happened. A shelter in place order has also been issued at the location. “There has been an incident near the airport. A shelter-in-place has been issued for all locations within 5 miles of the airport. Please remain away from the area until further notice,” the LMPD posted to X.

The plane crashed at around 5:15 pm as it was departing the Louisville (SDF) airport and headed for Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, per the FAA.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said there were “Heartbreaking images coming out of Kentucky tonight. Here’s an update from @FAANews: – UPS cargo flight 2976, – Crashed around 5:15 ET after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport en route to Honolulu, – The aircraft was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11.”

“Please join me in prayer for the Louisville community and flight crew impacted by this horrific crash. The @NTSB and @FAANews are mobilizing to get on the ground and will lead the investigation.”

UPS said that there were three crewmembers on board the plane. Although injuries have been reported, immediate details did not confirm the extent of the injuries.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear posted to X, “The situation is serious. Please pray for the families affected. I’m headed to Louisville now.”

Fire appeared to be sparked on the plane in the lead up to the take-off of the aircraft, with the plane then crashing before it was able to get in the air. Those who have flights at SDF have been instructed to watch for delays and other adjustments as crews address the explosion and fire.