BREAKING: US Marine vet identified as gunman in Michigan church attack

By Roberto Wakerell-Cruz – The Postmillennial

Authorities have identified the suspect in Sunday’s deadly Grand Blanc church attack as 40-year-old U.S. Marine veteran Thomas Jacob Sanford, who police say drove into the building, opened fire on worshippers, and was killed in a shootout with officers.

Grand Blanc’s police chief confirmed that 2 people were struck and killed by gunfire during the attack at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on McCandlish Road. The violence began when Sanford drove his vehicle through the church’s front doors before exiting with a firearm. Officers say the blaze that engulfed the building was likely started intentionally.

Police confirmed Sanford was shot dead at the scene following a brief exchange of gunfire. Investigators are working to determine his motive.

In a statement on Sunday, Grand Blanc Township Police said, “There are multiple victims and the shooter is down. There is NO threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire.” Emergency crews continued battling the blaze hours after the incident.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was receiving regular briefings, calling the incident “heartbreaking and chilling.” She confirmed that FBI and ATF agents were headed to the scene to assist local law enforcement.

FBI Director Kash Patel also condemned the attack, writing on X that agents were already on site. “Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy,” Patel said.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also posted a statement urging prayers for the victims and thanking first responders for their quick action.