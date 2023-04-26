BREAKING: Whistleblower To Expose US Gov’t Involvement In Massive Child Trafficking Operation by Paul Aubert

On Wednesday, a whistleblower is set to testify in front of a House Judiciary subcommittee that the United States government has been operating as the “middleman” to a multi-billion dollar migrant child trafficking operation, Fox News reported.

The alleged child trafficking is believed to be taking place via the unsecured Southern border of the US. The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement will be evaluating the number of unaccompanied children crossing the southern border on Wednesday’s hearing.

Three witnesses are testifying at the hearing, which is titled “The Biden Border Crisis: Exploitation of Unaccompanied Alien Children.”

One of those testifying is Tara Lee Rodas, a former employee, and whistleblower at the Department of Health and Human Services. A copy of Rodas’ testimony, obtained by Fox News, will detail the US government’s alleged role in child trafficking at the border.

“Today, children will work overnight shifts at slaughterhouses, factories, restaurants to pay their debts to smugglers and traffickers. Today, children will be sold for sex,” Rodas is planning on testifying. “Today, children will call a hotline to report they are being abused, neglected, and trafficked. For nearly a decade, unaccompanied children have been suffering in the shadows.”

Rodas will, citing her work experience with the HHS’ resettlement office, argue the US government is operating a “large scale, multi-billion-dollar, child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children.”

“I thought I was going to help place children in loving homes. Instead, I discovered that children are being trafficked through a sophisticated network that begins with being recruited in their home country, smuggled to the U.S. border, and ends when ORR delivers a child to a sponsor – some sponsors are criminals and traffickers and members of Transnational Criminal Organizations. Some sponsors view children as commodities and assets to be used for earning income – this is why we are witnessing an explosion of labor trafficking,” Rodas will explain.

“Whether intentional or not, it can be argued that the U.S. Government has become the middleman in a large scale, multi-billion-dollar, child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children.”

The former HHS employee intends to call for a congressional investigation into the federal agencies overseeing the transportation of migrants into the US. “We can no longer turn a blind eye and pretend this isn’t happening. Congress has the power to stop this, which is why I am calling on you to do what is right.”

Recent reports have shown the Biden administration has been unable to contact nearly 100,000 child immigrants. “The Biden administration has been rocked by a number of reports that officials have been unable to make contact with over 85,000 child migrants, and more recently that administration officials ignored signs of “explosive” growth in child labor,” Fox News reported.