Canada Bans Hiking With $25,000 Fine — O’Keefe Goes Hiking in Nova Scotia, Police Called Through ‘Snitch Line’
Canadian Department of Natural Resources Tells O’Keefe: “If You Want to Break the Law, Talk to Trump” pic.twitter.com/MLgP43kXbx
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 26, 2025
One thought on “Canada Bans Hiking With $25,000 Fine — O’Keefe Goes Hiking in Nova Scotia, Police Called Through ‘Snitch Line’”
I searched “No one owns the woods,” and Google said:
“The idea that no one owns the woods is incorrect; in reality, woods are owned by individuals, families, corporations, and government entities, such as federal, state, and local agencies.”
I guess Google doesn’t recognize the theft upon the people by corporations and fake governments.
