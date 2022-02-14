Posted: February 14, 2022 Categories: Videos Canadian girl crosses border – NO Vax , NO test, NO app, and is free to enter. IrnieracingNews Feb 9, 2022 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
3 thoughts on “Canadian girl crosses border – NO Vax , NO test, NO app, and is free to enter.”
Yeah, sure, “free to enter.” But not without an invasive interrogation. Not without harassment. Now without the stealing of time and energy. Not without the spewing of false authority. Not without pains in the ass everywhere. Ugly world needs makeover, and it MOST DEFINITELY WILL get one!!
Holy jeezus crysler! Who are you! Please! MARRY ME!!!
Fkn vial Nazi Shit man… They all need to be wasted…Disgusting “Pre-Stasi in training” this is how the Third Reich came into being… Game over man…. Rise of the Fourth apparently