Posted: January 26, 2022
Canadian Women making food for the Truckers in the Freedom Convoy
https://twitter.com/MorigeauJanine/status/1486017391242874880
4 thoughts on “Canadian Women making food for the Truckers in the Freedom Convoy”
Go women! These guys need food, that’s for sure!
Yep, some are calling this convoy “truckers and mothers”! (Or “mother truckers”….you know what I mean…)
Thank you Ladies
They had a convoy through my little town on Sunday.
https://www.okotokstoday.ca/local-news/truck-convoy-rolls-through-okotoks-4987299
https://okotoksonline.com/local/gallery-trucker-convoy-protests-vaccine-mandates