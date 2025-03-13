BREAKING: CBP official charged with attempting to defraud FEMA, lying to federal agents

By Hayden Cunningham – The Postmillennial

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed on Wednesday that a career employee at US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been charged with attempting to defraud FEMA and lying to federal agents.

“Following efforts with our interagency partners, I can report that a career Director level employee at US Customs and Border Protection has been charged with allegedly attempting to defraud FEMA, as well as lying to federal agents,” Patel wrote. “This is part of the new FBI’s renewed efforts to crack down on public corruption and deliver accountability for the American people.”

The Department of Justice released a statement identifying the employee in question as 55-year-old Serina Baker-Hill, who served as Director of United States Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Center for Excellence and Expertise over Automotive and Aerospace Engineering. According to the DOJ, Baker-Hill applied for FEMA assistance following severe flooding in Detroit in August 2023.

After a FEMA inspector confirmed damage to her basement, Baker-Hill claimed she could not safely reside in her home during repairs, leading to her approval for disaster relief funds, including two months of rental assistance. The approval letter from FEMA explicitly stated that the funds were meant to cover rent and essential utilities while she was in temporary housing.

However, federal investigators uncovered evidence contradicting her claims. Bank records reportedly showed that none of the FEMA funds were used for rent, hotel stays, or utility payments. Surveillance footage also indicated that Baker-Hill and her husband continued living in their home after receiving the FEMA money, while utility records showed no significant decrease in usage that would suggest the property was vacant.

During an interview with FBI and CBP-Office of Professional Responsibility agents, Baker-Hill allegedly denied any wrongdoing and insisted she had never defrauded the government.