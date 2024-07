🇺🇸🇮🇱 Candace Owens' Powerful Message to Americans:

“Do not send your sons and daughters to fight in this planned war.

They have been planning this war for years.

Do not believe them when they say they have WMD's.

They have been trying this strategy for years, in various… pic.twitter.com/p1A3maAFgx

— Censored Men (@CensoredMen) July 25, 2024