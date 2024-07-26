Paris Summer Olympics Opens With Drag Queens Mocking The Last Supper

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Paris Summer Olympics on Friday opened with a sea of degeneracy and filth that mocked Jesus Christ and spit in the face of Christians worldwide by featuring a group of drag queens reenacting the Last Supper.

The show also mocked the savage murder of Marie Antoinette in the French Revolution.

Whereas China’s 2008 opening ceremony was a celebration of the Chinese people and their history, France’s opening ceremony is a display of utter hatred and contempt for the French people and Christendom.

Such is life under occupation.

 

2 thoughts on “Paris Summer Olympics Opens With Drag Queens Mocking The Last Supper

    1. Generally I try to stay out of religious discussions but this statement in the twatter feed does highlight the hypocrisy even though we know what they’re really up to –

      “Instead of bringing people together, the planners of the event apparently wanted to mock the religion of 2.4 billion people.”

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*