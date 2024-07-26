By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
The Paris Summer Olympics on Friday opened with a sea of degeneracy and filth that mocked Jesus Christ and spit in the face of Christians worldwide by featuring a group of drag queens reenacting the Last Supper.
The show also mocked the savage murder of Marie Antoinette in the French Revolution.
Whereas China’s 2008 opening ceremony was a celebration of the Chinese people and their history, France’s opening ceremony is a display of utter hatred and contempt for the French people and Christendom.
Such is life under occupation.
2 thoughts on “Paris Summer Olympics Opens With Drag Queens Mocking The Last Supper”
They’re getting blasted for including a child:
https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1816955318439399603
Generally I try to stay out of religious discussions but this statement in the twatter feed does highlight the hypocrisy even though we know what they’re really up to –
“Instead of bringing people together, the planners of the event apparently wanted to mock the religion of 2.4 billion people.”