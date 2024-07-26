Paris Summer Olympics Opens With Drag Queens Mocking The Last Supper

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Paris Summer Olympics on Friday opened with a sea of degeneracy and filth that mocked Jesus Christ and spit in the face of Christians worldwide by featuring a group of drag queens reenacting the Last Supper.

The show also mocked the savage murder of Marie Antoinette in the French Revolution.

Whereas China’s 2008 opening ceremony was a celebration of the Chinese people and their history, France’s opening ceremony is a display of utter hatred and contempt for the French people and Christendom.

Such is life under occupation.