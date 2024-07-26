Washington gives Netanyahu ‘full backing’ to expand war on Lebanon: Report

By News Desk – The Cradle

Former Israeli intelligence and security official Yuval Malka told Hebrew media on 25 July that Washington has greenlit a wider war on Lebanon.

“According to the information I received from the delegation and what I know, Netanyahu has received full legitimacy in the United States to wage a war in Lebanon,” Malka told Israel’s Channel 14.

“When he arrives in the country, he is expected to head to the ‘Al-Bur’ in Al-Kiryah, and from there he will start the war in Lebanon,” he added, referring to a military complex that houses the headquarters of the Israeli army’s different corps.

Netanyahu visited Washington this week for a speech in Congress and talks with officials.

The Israeli army has reportedly signaled to the government that the time is ripe for an expanded war against Lebanon, according to a defense analyst for Hebrew media.

“The Israeli army is prepared for a major ground maneuver in Lebanon and warns: Any delay will be in Hezbollah’s favor when there is progress in the background in negotiations to release the hostages,” said Amir Bohbot, military editor and senior defense analyst for Israeli news site Walla, on 24 July.

“The Israeli army is sending a signal to the government – we are at the height of preparations for war in the north, and now is the right time,” he added.

Citing sources, Bohbot says, “postponement for another year or two will lead to the rehabilitation and alignment of Hezbollah and all parties,” and that “the achievements of the Israeli army will be in vain … Hezbollah will have difficulty launching a campaign against Israel without the two division commanders [recently assassinated by Israel].”

“The IDF confirms that the forces trained for the ground maneuver mission in Lebanon, including forces that have gained significant experience in the Gaza Strip, raise the IDF to a very high level of competence.”

Meanwhile, Hebrew newspaper Makan reported that the Israeli navy held a reception ceremony on Wednesday for two new US-made landing ships at a naval base in Haifa.

Combat systems will be installed on the two vessels before they enter service on “several fronts.”

Despite Bohbot’s comments, Maariv newspaper reported on Wednesday that the Israeli army is losing its readiness to launch an all-out war against Lebanon and Hezbollah because its forces have been worn out from almost 300 days of fighting in Gaza.

Hezbollah released the third episode of its “Hoopoe” series on 24 July, revealing recent drone footage of the sensitive and strategic Ramat David Airbase and several other important sites it is capable of striking in the event of all-out war with Israel.

The Lebanese resistance group has recently struck new Israeli settlements not previously targeted in response to assassinations and indiscriminate Israeli attacks on south Lebanon.

Its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has warned Israel that it is prepared to fight “without limits, rules, or restraints” if a wide-scale war is waged against Lebanon.

In a speech on 17 July, Nasrallah responded to increased Israeli threats against Lebanon and to a recent Hebrew media report that Tel Aviv faces a significant shortage of tanks due to losses in Gaza, saying, “If your tanks come to Lebanon and its south, you will not suffer a shortage of tanks because you will have no tanks left.”