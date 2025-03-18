Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO):
The Jеws working in the World Trade Center were forewarned about the 9/11 attack and didn't go to work that day. pic.twitter.com/PrWm4Fp7s9
— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis__) March 17, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO):
The Jеws working in the World Trade Center were forewarned about the 9/11 attack and didn't go to work that day. pic.twitter.com/PrWm4Fp7s9
— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis__) March 17, 2025