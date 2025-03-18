Israel Bombs Gaza, Ends Ceasefire After Rearming With U.S. Weapons

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel resumed their large-scale bombing of Gaza on Monday after rearming with weapons sent by the Trump administration as part of a “peace deal.”

As I highlighted in January, Ronen Bergman — a New York Times “journalist” who “formerly” served in Israeli intelligence — claimed in Ynet that then President-elect Donald Trump had “already promised” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he will support Israel “retroactively” if they violate a ceasefire with Gaza after signing a peace deal.

The Trump administration approved $12 billion in arms deals for Israel since taking office and rapidly shipped Israel some 1,800 MK-84 2,000-lb bombs that were held up by the Biden administration (because Israel was dropping them on civilians in areas they had designated “safe zones.”)

Netanyahu and Trump together torpedoed the ceasefire deal and now the genocide is back on.

Note: The Palestinian journalist linked above has videos on his profile showing a pile of dead children at a hospital from Israel’s bombardment.

“The Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza tonight,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Monday night.

“As President Trump has made it clear – Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel, but also the United States of America, will see a price to pay,” Leavitt said. “All hell will break loose.”

From Reuters, “Israeli strikes kill 326 in Gaza, collapsing ceasefire with Hamas”:

Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza, killing 326 people, Palestinian health authorities said on Tuesday, collapsing a two-month ceasefire with Hamas as Israel vowed to use force to free its remaining hostages in the strip. Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said he had instructed the military to take “strong action” against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza in response to the group’s refusal to release hostages held there and rejection of ceasefire proposals. “Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength,” his office said in a statement. Hamas accused Israel of overturning the hard-fought ceasefire deal agreed in January, leaving the fate of 59 hostages still held in Gaza uncertain.

It’s looking like the “ceasefire” was indeed a performative scam, just like Trump’s promise to conduct “mass deportations” and “restore free speech.”

Though Trump’s pledges to America were swiftly broken after taking office, his pledges to Israel appear to be ironclad.