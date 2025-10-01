Charlie Kirk Described Himself as ‘Surrogate’ for Israel in Private Letter to Netanyahu

Charlie Kirk described himself as a “surrogate” for Israel in a May 2 letter he sent to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which has only now been released.

The letter was seemingly published by the New York Post as a “gotcha” to push back against the suggestion from Candace Owens that Kirk was turning against Israel, but the actual contents of the letter are far more shocking.

As I documented extensively in the weeks after Kirk’s death, he was getting secret hasbara coaching on a near “daily” basis from Israeli agents — up until the night before his death.

Now we know he sent the intelligence he gathered on his tours to the Prime Minister of Israel.

Note how twice in the letter Kirk refers to himself as a “surrogate” for Israel.

It makes sense that they would want to keep this secret, just as it makes sense that Rabbi Pesach Wolicki — an Israeli agent who has a contract with the Israeli government to fly pro-Trump and MAGA “influencers” to Israel for propaganda tours — kept his hasbara coaching with Kirk secret.

That said, scandalous claims from Candace Owens and Max Blumenthal’s reporting in The Grayzone seem to have forced their hands and brought about this transparency.