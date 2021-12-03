Posted: December 3, 2021 Categories: Videos Chicago Public Schools will be removing gendered bathrooms. America the Great Dec 2, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
4 thoughts on “Chicago Public Schools will be removing gendered bathrooms.”
Also in Chicago –
I do not understand why parents think so little of their children as to keep sending them into commie hell day after day
I agree Mary and I wanted to say thank you, I received the T-shirts. Love them!!!
yw and I am glad you love them!