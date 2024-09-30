🚨 Chimney Rock, NC is essentially GONE.
It looks post-apocalyptic.
And the mainstream media and White House are practically ignoring it!
WTF? pic.twitter.com/1fI9b6VcyH
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 29, 2024
2 thoughts on “Chimney Rock, NC is essentially GONE. It looks post-apocalyptic. And the mainstream media and White House are practically ignoring it!”
It feels like Katrina again. Many are claiming gross under-reporting on Hurricane Helene, its deaths, destruction and devastation. Could this be because those reporting are instructed to play it down just like they do with our homeless situation? And to play it down since so much money is always there for genocide and for border invaders? But money is printable and they can it apply wherever they choose. Now, the people in the south are experiencing epic suffering. Will a country help its own?
It ain’t a bs partisan issue, but case in point:
“Civilians are having to help each other in Eastern Tennessee where catastrophic flooding continues to put lives at risk.”
700 Tennessee National Guard Deployed to Kuwait as State Struggles to Rescue Storm Victims:
https://discernreport.com/700-tennessee-national-guard-deployed-to-kuwait-as-state-struggles-to-rescue-storm-victims/
