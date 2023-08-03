CHINESE ORGAN HARVESTERS
CAUGHT WITH FROZEN CHILDREN pic.twitter.com/r6NuX3HWiW
— DR. Kek (@Thekeksociety) August 2, 2023
Posted: August 3, 2023
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
CHINESE ORGAN HARVESTERS
CAUGHT WITH FROZEN CHILDREN pic.twitter.com/r6NuX3HWiW
— DR. Kek (@Thekeksociety) August 2, 2023
2 thoughts on “CHINESE ORGAN HARVESTERS CAUGHT WITH FROZEN CHILDREN”
Can’t come back from this. My first response: I WANT OFF THIS PLANET. Second response: I gotta stay and help. Devils deserve DEATH!!!
.
This is right up there with Hunter’s pedo sins.
WHY ISN’T THIS THE BIGGEST AND MOST EXPLOSIVE HEADLINE OF THE DAY? AND I MEAN ALL OVER THE EARTH?!!!!!!
We get stuff about Biden resting on beach, while children suffer the cruelest torture and death.
Please let us put an end to this SOON!!!!!!!!!
.