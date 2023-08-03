Journalism professor claims children should be exposed to adult GENITALIA to prepare them for seeing naked trans people in locker rooms – in shocking jab at swimmer Riley Gaines

By JOE HUTCHISON FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

A University professor has claimed kids should be exposed to adult genitalia to prepare them for the possibility of seeing a naked trans person, in a shocking jab at swimmer Riley Gaines.

Journalism professor Dr. Katja Thieme had made the comment in a Twitter post she shared criticizing swimmer and women’s rights advocate Riley Gaines.

Thieme, who teaches at the University of British Columbia, had been tweeted a video of Gaines explaining the effects of having to compete against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

In a lengthy response to the video, in which Thieme blasted Gaines, she also tweeted: ‘Hey, want to know one of my all time excellent parenting ideas?

‘Let. Little. Children. See. Penises. And. Vulvas. Of. Various. Ages. And. Sizes. In. A. Casual. Normalized. Totally. Safe. Way.’

Gaines, pictured here, had competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the NCAA championships in March 2022 She continued: ‘The world will thank you for it. And so will those children when they grow up.’ Thieme also hit back at Gaines who has become a leading voice against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports. Gaines had competed after tying for fifth against controversial trans swimmer Lia Thomas at last year’s NCAA championship. She previously said the experience of racing Thomas, who raced in the men’s competition until 2019 ‘felt like I was going into the race with my hands tied behind my back.’ During her Twitter thread last month, Thieme labeled Gaines a transphobe and said: ‘Gaines gets tearful about the emotional effect it had on her that Thomas was holding the trophy which she had also won. ‘That’s just whiny. What a sore not-even-loser.’ The professor also claimed that incidents involving women who are uncomfortable after encountering biological males in locker rooms fuel ‘anti-trans activism’. Her thread continued: ‘Teenage girl on the swim team sees or claims to have seen a trans person in the nude in the women’s changeroom. Her anti-trans parent or parents kick into high gear.; ‘They lean on coaches: Tell trans folk to change elsewhere. Coach says, no, we can’t, that’s discriminatory. ‘They lean on the club admin: Send a warning message to all members that trans folk are using these facilities. Admin says, hell no, that’s crazy and would be very wrong. ‘They contact Riley Gaines or other transphobes of their choice, they organize protests, events, meetings, hearings, and whatnot.’ Since her thread, Thieme has now turned her Twitter profile private, DailyMail.com have approached her for comment. Thieme has been widely criticized with one person claiming her Tweet was the ‘definition of grooming’. One person said: ‘So now to accommodate men in frocks we have to routinely expose genitalia to kids. Do these people never consider other people have different beliefs?’ Another posted: ‘This is the absolute definition of grooming. I would be interested to see if the university has done anything about this, though knowing how liberalism is so pervasive in academia and in Canada, I sadly doubt it. They probably cheered her on.’ While another shared: ‘If this woman has children she needs to be investigated. She. is. sick.’ Gaines had previously slammed her rival Lia Thomas after she called on President Biden to let transgender student athletes compete against their chose gender unimpeded. Gaines was left disgruntled after Thomas appeared in a video slamming Biden’s proposal to alter the current Title IX civil rights law, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools. Another posted: ‘This is the absolute definition of grooming. I would be interested to see if the university has done anything about this, though knowing how liberalism is so pervasive in academia and in Canada, I sadly doubt it. They probably cheered her on.’ While another shared: ‘If this woman has children she needs to be investigated. She. is. sick.’ Gaines had previously slammed her rival Lia Thomas after she called on President Biden to let transgender student athletes compete against their chose gender unimpeded. Gaines was left disgruntled after Thomas appeared in a video slamming Biden’s proposal to alter the current Title IX civil rights law, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools.