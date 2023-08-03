House COVID panel requests briefing on fall vaccine plans from new CDC head

By JOSEPH CHOI – The Hill

Secretary of the North Carolina Department Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen speaks during a briefing on the state's coronavirus pandemic response Tuesday, Dec.22, 2020 at the N.C. Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. The White House announced Friday, June 16, 2023, that Cohen will be the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She succeeds Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who last month announced she was resigning effective June 30. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic has requested that Mandy Cohen, the recently appointed director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), answer questions on the federal government’s plans for a COVID-19 vaccine campaign this fall.

In a letter to Cohen, subcommittee Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) indicated that his request for information was made in response to a recent interview the director gave to Spectrum News.

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*