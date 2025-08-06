WATCH: Chris Cuomo lashes out at “anti-vaxxers” for pointing out that he pushed COVID propaganda, and people got hurt because of it.
“We didn’t have enough information in real-time,” he insists. pic.twitter.com/ozodeR87zB
— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 5, 2025
One thought on "Chris Cuomo lashes out at "anti-vaxxers" for pointing out that he pushed COVID propaganda, and people got hurt because of it. "We didn't have enough information in real-time," he insists."
This guy is really pathetic. He basically wanted to hang and starve anyone in NY who didn’t get vaxxed. I’d say that goes way beyond not having enough information.
What a mafia turd.