Circles





DFlirt Published November 27, 2022

What is this new phenomenon? Videos are pouring in from across the world… animals walking in circles. Some say, it’s biblical.

Even the fish are swimming erratically.

But maybe there’s another explanation. You see, frequencies can have an effect on physiology. And they have known this for some time.

These animals walking in circles isn’t some kind of sign. They are reacting to a sudden change in frequency. Maybe 5G?

And maybe walking in circles is just the latest symptom of a recent and dramatic shift in frequency. Maybe it manifests differently in humans…

Or maybe it manifests the same.

So I am saying, maybe these animals walking in circles is just the latest manifestation of an increase or change in frequency… and maybe that change in frequency is really what kicked off this whole situation.

Or maybe I don’t know what I am talking about. You tell me.