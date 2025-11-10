Colombian President Gustavo Petro claims the U.S. government has put him on a “list” after he revealed that the CIA is using Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to monitor his citizens.

He says the CIA's actions represent a grave and illegal violation of his country.

