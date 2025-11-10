Colombian President Gustavo Petro claims the U.S. government has put him on a “list” after he revealed that the CIA is using Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to monitor his citizens.
He says the CIA’s actions represent a grave and illegal violation of his country. pic.twitter.com/BUkCzsBFwq
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) November 10, 2025
One thought on “Colombian President Gustavo Petro claims the U.S. government has put him on a “list” after he revealed that the CIA is using Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to monitor his citizens.”
ROLMFAO! Oh man this so sickening and sad. What a predictably shocking coincidence. Smh.
I’m sorry for laughing but I was literally talking to friends of mine a couple of days ago saying that in order to attack Venezuela, the US needs to distract Brazil and Colombia from coming to Venezuela’s aid. They already are causing chaos in Brazil but I don’t know what they would do to distract the Colombians.
So I find it funny that a couple of days later this happens, making it the perfect excuse to cause trouble and create a distraction in Colombia.
You can literally write the CIA playbook here. It’s been done with Iraq and now they are doing it again in South America.
What a bunch of sick f&$ks!