Corporate ghost houses are popping up in my neighborhood, are you seeing this too?
Not enough people are talking about how corporations like BlackRock are dismantling the American Dream of home ownership. They are buying up homes at 3X the value, all cash and selling them back… pic.twitter.com/Z5jFUXvYi8
One thought on "Corporations like BlackRock are dismantling the American Dream of home ownership. They are buying up homes at 3X the value, all cash and selling them back to themselves to price regular buyers out of the market."
I wondered what Articles of our Bill of Rights this BlackRock bullsh*t was violating and there are so many. Just like with insider trading, there is fraud. And worse, EXPLOITATION!!, a blatant violation of Article V because Article V states that no person shall “be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law…”
They’re blocking us from our right to thrive and more basically, our right to shelter ourselves. They’re stealing from us, putting home ownership out of reach. Smells like capitalistic communism to me. You will own nothing and THEY will be happy.
Are we any closer to putting an end to this tyranny?
