CPAC is Funded by George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg, and the Koch Brothers by FRANKIE STOCKES

Accused crotch-pummeler and self-proclaimed conservative thought leader, Matt Schlapp is funded by left-wing globalists and neo-cons. by FRANKIE STOCKES in News , Politics , Soros , The Swamp

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and its American Conservative Union (ACU) parent organization are funded by globalist Nazi collaborator George Soros, Big Tech oligarch Mark Zuckerberg, and the neo-con Koch brothers, financial documents reveal. This news comes on the heels of crotch-pummeling accusations against Matt Schlapp, the ACU and CPAC Chairman who’s been accused of sexually assaulting a male GOP campaign staffer.

Accused crotch-pummeler Matt Schlapp and his American Conservative Union, the owners and operators of CPAC, are receiving massive funding from groups directly tied to and funded by globalist billionaire George Soros and Big Tech oligarch Mark Zuckerberg. In 2020 alone, the Soros-funded New Venture Fund gave six figures worth of cash to Schlapp and the ACU, handing them a whopping sum of $183,250.