Cross-Dressing Man Arrested for Photographing Woman in a Texas Bathroom, Threatening Witness With Pepper Ball Gun

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

A cross-dressing man has been arrested for allegedly photographing at least one woman in a Texas mall bathroom and threatening a witness with a pepper ball gun.

Douglas Egan, 45, was caught taking photos of the victim with his cell phone under a stall.

The incident occurred on Christmas Eve around 4:30 p.m. at the Hulen Mall in Fort Worth.

When the woman noticed the camera and confronted him, he attempted to flee the scene.

The victim described Egan to police as “a male that was dressed to look like a female.”

“Another person witnessed the confrontation and attempted to intervene, but the suspect allegedly reached into his backpack and pulled out what appeared to be a handgun then pointed it at the male witness,” Fox News reports. “The suspect then left the mall and a handgun could be seen in his waist band as he changed clothes, according to police.”

When police arrived to arrest him, they found the weapon — which was determined to be a pepper ball gun.

Egan has now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper photography.

Fox reports that Egan is being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center on a combined $30,000 bond.

Egan does not have an attorney listed on his jail records.

