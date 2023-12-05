Democrat-led City to Hand Out ‘Guaranteed Incomes’ to Transgenders, Illegal Immigrants

By David Lindfield – Slay

Democrat-controlled San Francisco is planning to hand out socialist “guaranteed incomes” to transgenders and illegal immigrants living in the California city.

The progressive city announced that the plan will favor black and “Latinx” recipients in particular.

The “Guaranteed Income for Trans People” (GIFT) program will also be open to illegal immigrants and incarcerated convicts.

Details of the plan are revealed in 1,719 pages of documents from the City of San Francisco, obtained by Judicial Watch.

San Francisco will allocate tax dollars on a preferential basis for black and Latino transgender individuals through a program that offers financial assistance to transgender people, the docs show.

The pilot program provides low-income transgender residents with payments of up to $1,200 each month for up to 18 months to provide “economically marginalized transgender people with unrestricted, monthly guaranteed income as a way to combat poverty.”

It uses pre-paid debit cards due to participants potentially not having bank accounts.

The amount someone can receive is capped at $4,000.

Program documents, including those on its public website, say it prioritizes enrollment by race as well as those who engage in “survival sex trades,” those who have been in prison, and illegal immigrants.

“The program will prioritize enrollment and retention of BIPOC [Black, Indigenous People of Color] trans and nonbinary people who also engage in survival sex trades, living with disabilities, elders, living with HIV/AIDS, undocumented, monolingual Spanish speakers, formerly incarcerated, and unhoused and marginally housed,” one document says.

The documents also state that the enrollment will ensure that the 55 participants are 66% BIPOC — or Black, Indigenous People of Color — as well as “at least 30% Black Trans Women and at least 20% Latinx Trans Women.”

“These disturbing new documents confirm how, among other leftist extremist policies, San Francisco is abusing tax dollars to give cash to individuals based on race and transgender quotas,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

The documents also state how the wrap-around services being provided include “gender-affirming primary medical and holistic care,” mental health services, and “gynecological and sexual health care” as well as financial literacy training and workforce development services.

Emails from the government, obtained by the conservative group, also show officials discussing how the city needs to allow participants to use a chosen name rather than a legal name that may be on an ID. The city’s Democrat Mayor London Breed claimed that the transgender community experiences higher poverty rates and discrimination. She said that means these groups have the greatest need for financial support, making them the city’s number one priority. Meanwhile, the city’s residents and small business owners who continue to be targeted for organized retail theft and vandalism. Other kinds of homeless individuals, such as veterans who don’t meet the marginalization criteria to receive help, will get nothing. Fox News noted that the program “has over 130 gender, sexuality, and pronoun options — including ‘Zie/zim/zis,’ ‘Fae/faer/faers’ and ‘Tey/ter/ters.’” This latest out-of-touch move from San Francisco’s woke leaders is ultimately unsurprising as it comes on the heels of, as Fox reminded, a similar identity-obsessed program to offer income to “black and Pacific Islander mothers and pregnant people during and after pregnancy.” Unfortunately for San Francisco’s “pregnant people,” it looks like they’re no longer the identity group du jour for woke officials.