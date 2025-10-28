DNA test in Israel is not only illegal, it's illegal to show the results of a DNA test or talk about it if you got the DNA test anywhere else in the world. pic.twitter.com/O98bVuzx87
— Irlandarra (@aldamu_jo) October 26, 2025
I’ve known this TRUTH for years. Mentions Eran Elhaik, who years ago (along with other Israeli and Jewish geneticists) proved Ashkenazi Jews come from the Turks, Khazars, Mongols. Jew Arthur Koestler’s “The Thirteenth Tribe.” Ashkenaz was the grandson of JAPHETH, not Shem. IMHO it is just another reason Israel wants to genocide Palestinians, who TRULY ARE SEMITES! (Even if they might come from Easu, who was Semitic, the Philistines; yet many come from Old Testament Israel as well. Again, there is DNA proof of this.) Thus, in order to maintain the LIE that Ashkenazi Jews come from Judah and the other eleven ancient tribes, Israel MUST BAN DNA TESTING! And doesn’t their evil Talmud demand that Jews lie 24/7?