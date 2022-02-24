Doomsday Plane Takes Off from MacDill Air Force Base

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The Doomsday plane is an unofficial denomination of a class of aircraft which is used as an Airborne Command Post in an event of nuclear war, disaster or other large scale conflicts that threaten key military and government infrastructure.

The only countries that have designed and manufactured such aircraft are the United States and the Russian Federation.

The Doomsday Plane set off from MacDill Air Force Base earlier on Wednesday.

National Airborne Operations Center doomsday plane out from MacDill AFB, FL 🇺🇸 US Air Force

E-4B Nightwatch

75-0125 CLUB22 pic.twitter.com/K6WmZR6gCc — CivMilAir ✈ (@CivMilAir) February 23, 2022

The only aircraft over Ukrainian air space this morning was a USAF Global Hawk drone at 54,000ft.

